SummerSlam 2018: 5 swerves at SummerSlam that would shock fans

SummerSlam 2018 is expected to set new storylines for the last few months of 2018 and take WWE in a new direction, especially the future of the Universal championship if Brock Lesnar leaves the WWE.

One of the most important PPVs for the WWE, this year's SummerSlam has many exciting matches, which includes the match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, Ronda Rousey's first shot at a title on WWE, as well as the main event - Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

While most fans know results of most matches, WWE often throws a curve ball with results diametrically opposite of what most fans and pundits predict.

#1 Brock Lesnar wins and stays in the WWE

Brock Lesnar has all-but-confirmed his exit from the WWE after returning to the UFC and was challenged by UFC Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Lesnar, who is reported to appear on SummerSlam and the RAW after SummerSlam, will most likely bow out of the WWE - or that's what WWE wants us to believe.

Lesnar faces Reigns for the Universal Championship, the belt he has held since WrestleMania 33, when he beat Goldberg to win it for the first time.

With all rumours suggesting that Lesnar is going to leave the WWE for good, WWE could pull off a huge swerve by keeping the belt on Lesnar. The winner of the MITB match between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens, could then run out to cash-in the briefcase, and Lesnar could perhaps beat him too, and keep the Universal championship.

Recent rumours have indicated that Lesnar wants to wrestle in UFC and WWE, and is interested in signing short-term deals with both companies. The Beast staying in the WWE makes sense, but fans are tired of him holding onto the Universal championship belt without defending or not showing up on RAW or even smaller PPVs!

A Lesnar vs Cormier match in the WWE (Cormier is a huge WWE fan) after their UFC bout will bring in a lot of money, too, which the WWE could capitalise on.

