SummerSlam 2018: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns, Universal Championship winners, video highlights and analysis

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.81K // 20 Aug 2018, 09:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar tried to retain his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns

SummerSlam 2018 saw another edition of the never-ending feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Thet two stars faced each other multiple times over the past three years, and on each occasion, 'the Beast' has come out on top. The only time that Roman Reigns got a win over Brock Lesnar going into SummerSlam, was when Roman defeated Dean Ambrose and Lesnar at Fastlane 2016 in a Triple Threat Match.

With the Universal Championship on the line and Lesnar possibly leaving WWE to join UFC in the near future, Roman had a lot at stake when he faced 'The Beast'.

Without any further ado, let's get into the match results from when Brock Lesnar put his Championship on the line against Roman Reigns.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns faced each other, but before they could do anything, Strowman came down to the ring. He announced that he would cash in the Money in the Bank Contract at the end of the night, no matter who won. The presence of Strowman loomed over the entire match.

Braun left the ring, and Reigns did not waste any time before he went at Brock and hit him with three Superman Punches one after the other. Roman then hit three Spears, but at the end of the last one, Brock locked in the Guillotine.

Roman stood up and hit Brock with a Spinebsuter with Brock still hanging on. Brock locked in the Guillotine again, and Roman did the same again, picking him up before hitting him with a Spinebuster.

Reigns went for the Superman Punch, but Lesnar caught him and hit him with two German Suplexes. Brock hit Reigns with a third German Suplex.

Roman went for the Suicide Dive on Lesnar, but he sidestepped, and Roman hit Strowman instead. Lesnar went outside and hit Strowman with an F5. Brock then picked up the briefcase and threw it from the ringside to the Titantron. He hit Strowman with a steel chair, taking him out.

He entered the ring and tried to hit Roman with the chair, but Roman hit Lesnar with the Spear instead. He pinned Lesnar for the 3-count and picked up the win and the Universal Championship.

The ending of the match shocked everyone, as it appeared to come out of nowhere. The chair bounced out of Lesnar's hand and came back and hit him on the face while Roman was pinning him. Reigns ended the stranglehold Lesnar had over the Universal Championship since winning it at last year's WrestleMania.

Result: Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar and picked up the Universal Championship.