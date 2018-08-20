SummerSlam 2018: Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair - SmackDown Women's Championship: Winners, Video Highlights and Analysis

The Battle for the Crowned Jewel of SmackDown's Women's Division

Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women's Championship, but the only thing fans can talk about was the heel turn by Becky Lynch to end the post-match segment.

This part of the show began with Flair making her entrance first debuting a pink robe followed by Becky Lynch who came to the ring with a much more colorful attire then usual.

The Champion, Carmella, made her way down to the ring also covered in pink via her new sweatsuit and in-ring gear.

The story of the night was Carmella using the competitiveness of Flair and Lynch to drive a wedge between them and secure the title in the midst of the confusion.

As corny as her tactics were, Carmella's game plan proved effective as she managed to isolate Flair and Lynch at various points in the match.

Carmella focused majority of her offense on wearing down Lynch with different slaps and holds until Flair entered the ring and booted Lynch in the face.

Flair would regain control and set up for a Figure 8 until she was pushed into the ropes and kicked in the face by Lynch. The Lass Kicker would ascend the ropes and hit a double dropkick from the top rope before getting back to her feet and laying out Flair and Carmella.

Lynch went to the top rope again, but Carmella would hit her in the face and counter with a head scissors for a nearfall.

Carmella attempted a similar head scissors spot with Flair, but The Queen countered with a modified facebuster before locking in the Walls of Jericho and eventually locking in the Figure 8 until it was broken up by Lynch who came off the top rope.

With both women on the outside, Carmella shocked the world hitting an good-looking Suicide Dive followed by Flair's Moonsault from the top rope.

Flair would drag Lynch back into the ring and attempted Natural Selection, but was countered with the Dis-Arm-Her.

Carmella would knock Flair out of the ring and tried to attack Lynch, but was caught with the Dis-Arm-Her and used the ropes to break the hold - only for Lynch to lock the Dis-Arm-Her back in.

Lynch almost had the match won, but Flair hit Natural Selection and pinned her best friend to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the second time.

Flair and Lynch would embrace in the middle of the ring to the chorus of boos from the fans in Brooklyn, but the crowd would change their tune after Lynch finally snapped and attacked the new champion.

After throwing her across the announcement table, Lynch walked out adorned by cheers while fans chanted "You Deserve It!" as she left the arena.

This match was the best match of Carmella's reign and set up a much more interesting program for the title as WWE builds towards Evolution.