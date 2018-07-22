Summerslam 2018 Predictions: Match card and Winners

Palash Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 14.33K // 22 Jul 2018, 20:17 IST

The biggest event of the summer

Summerslam is basically WWE's version of a smaller Wrestlemania. Advertised as 'The Biggest event of the summer', Summerslam is arguably the most stacked PPV after Wrestlemania. While the latter serves as a conclusion for year-long feuds, Summerslam is generally the event that starts all the major rivalries that continue till the Wrestlemania season.

While the trend of 'conclusive decisions' has been somewhat broken by the recent Wrestlemanias, Summerslam has rarely provided a clean finish in the main event of the evening. Lesnar vs Orton, Bryan vs John Cena and Lesnar vs Undertaker have seen controversial finishes in the main event.

Nevertheless, Summerslam is an event which enriches us with the direction that the company will take for the rest of the year. New feuds are generated, old rivalries are reinstated, heel turns are brought about and the card is filled with marquee matches. Today, we look at some of the potential rivalries for the 2018 edition of 2nd biggest PPV by the WWE.

