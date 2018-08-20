SummerSlam 2018: Raw Women's Championship: Alexa Bliss vs Ronda Rousey winners, video highlights, and analysis

Ronda Rousey was crowned the new Raw Women's Champion at SummerSlam in quick fashion

Alexa Bliss has dominated the Raw Women's Championship scene over the past year, but former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey is now in her way and after Bliss cost Rousey the chance to become Women's Champion back at Money in the Bank, you better believe that the former Olympian is fully prepared for the threat of Little Miss Bliss this evening.

Ahead of the match, Natalya made her first appearance in WWE following the death of her father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart wearing his coat.

Bliss was out first, followed by Rousey and it was the former UFC Champion who got the early advantage with a punch when the Champion tried to hit a cheap shot. Rousey then sat down in the middle of the ring and allowed Bliss to get some offense in so she locked in a sleeper hold.

Rousey reversed this into an inverted Samoan Drop and Bliss once again bailed to the outside. The former Olympian chased Bliss back into the ring before catching a kick and forcing Bliss to faceplant. She then laid down punches before a series of Judo throws followed by a rolling Death Valley Driver.

Ronda then teased the fact that Bliss' arm bends all the way back before she then locked in the armbar and Bliss was forced to tap to hand Rousey her first Raw Women's Championship. Bliss was in tears as she tapped to the hold almost as soon as Rousey locked it in.

Following the match, Rousey celebrated with Natalya whilst Bliss looked on, Nikki and Brie Bella then made their way to the ring to celebrate with the new Champion as well and Rousey ran out of the ring to celebrate with her husband Travis Browne.