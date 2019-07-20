SummerSlam 2019: 3 potential challengers for Kofi Kingston

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 260 // 20 Jul 2019, 03:49 IST

Kofi Kingston is the current WWE Champion

For over 100 days now, Kofi Kingston has ruled the SmackDown brand as the WWE Champion. The veteran member of The New Day has been WWE Champion longer than most had expected. Given that Kofi has had such a lengthy title reign, it is apparent that WWE has faith in him as a top star.

In the three and a half months since Kofi has been champion, he has successfully defended the WWE Championship numerous times. He ran through Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank, defeated Dolph Ziggler at Super Show-Down and Stomping Grounds, and he most recently overcame Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules.

However, as we head into the Biggest Party of the Summer, the current WWE Champion is without a challenger. As of this writing, there is no clear-cut opponent for the immensely popular champion. Last week on SmackDown Live, Elias, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton stepped up to individually challenge Kofi. Those challenges eventually led to a six-man tag team match between the aforementioned challengers and The New Day.

There are a plethora of deserving stars that would love a shot at the former Jamaican Sensation's WWE Championship. SummerSlam is the second-biggest event of the year, hence WWE ought to book the the champ in a high-profile match.

With that said, let's take a look at three stars who could potentially challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

3. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Psychopath could face Kofi Kingston.

Drew McIntyre is currently without a full-fledged feud. He does have an ongoing story-line with Cedric Alexander, but I doubt that the rivalry will continue for long. McIntyre deserves more than a feud with the former Cruiserweight Champion. WWE would be foolish to have him sit out of SummerSlam 2019 without a feud.

At Extreme Rules, McIntyre and Shane McMahon were unsuccessful in their attempt to conquer Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. The former NXT Champion looked impressive in the match and came out looking strong. Many had speculated that McIntyre would face Taker at SummerSlam. Although that match is still possible, there has been no build-up to that match at all. Hence, the chances of Taker vs McIntyre taking place are slim at best.

To be fair, McIntyre would be a great challenger to Kofi. The Scottish Psychopath has been one of the most dominant athletes in recent memory, and he would pose a great threat to Kofi's WWE Championship. If McIntyre inserts himself into the WWE title picture, Kofi's days as WWE Champion could well be numbered.

