WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 19th, 2018)

Roman Reigns is the new Universal Champion

SummerSlam was an action-packed PPV, with many surprises, heel turns, and title changes. The show's finale was the much-awaited match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, where Reigns won the match and became the Universal championship, while Ronda Rousey won her first WWE title after defeating Alexa Bliss to win the RAW Women's Championship.

Today's SummerSlam edition of the WWE Daily News Round-Up features John Cena's reaction to missing out on SummerSlam, The Miz talking about the WWE Championship, and Finn Balor's surprising comments on Roman Reigns.

Let's take a look at this SummerSlam special WWE Daily News Round-Up.

#1 Jeff Hardy opens up about his injuries

Jeff Hardy, who lost to Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam, opened up about the incredible injuries that he has faced over the years, prior to his SummerSlam match.

Speaking to The Whig, Jeff revealed which move he's used judiciously and kept for only some events. Hardy said, “I’m 40 now and I’ve been pretty banged up lately. Four nights a week is a lot of matches — I mean they add up. And doing that Swanton [Bomb, his finisher] every night is just rough. I’ve actually cut that out of a lot of events and I’ve just been using the Twist of Fate as a finish and it’s helped my lower back out a lot. I pretty much now save the Swanton for television unless I’m feeling really good at a live event.”

Hardy revealed the extent of his injuries but said that he feels good wrestling right now: "I’m a little beat up, but my back is a lot better than it was a few weeks ago. I’ve been having this issue with my elbow, like a nerve issue, and my hand was asleep for probably seven weeks and it’s finally woken. But overall, I mean, I’m 40 years old, I feel pretty good to be wrestling the way I am today in 2018.”

In the same interview, Jeff said that he would like to be the WWE Champion and that he can do it if he stays healthy and avoids any injury.

