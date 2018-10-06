WWE Super Showdown 2018: Things That Could Happen

blake sexton

How will this rivalry come to an end?

The Super Showdown will take place in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, October 6, 2018. The matches included on the card are Asuka & Naomi vs The IIconics, Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs The Riott Squad, Bobby Lashley & John Cena vs Kevin Owens & Elias, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship, The New Day vs The Bar for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, The Shield vs The Dogs of War in a 6-Man Tag Team match, and Undertaker vs Triple H

Asuka & Naomi vs The IIconics

SmackDown's women's division will be showcased at the Super Showdown.

Asuka & Naomi have been involved in a feud with the IIconics since after SummerSlam. At first, Naomi had no backup when dealing with the IIconics. Asuka then came to her rescue. WWE then announced that The IIconics would wrestle in their home country of Australia against Asuka & Naomi. Because it seems likely that WWE will be announcing women's tag team titles in the future, it seems likely that WWE would want the IIconics to have some momentum beforehand. Asuka & Naomi have also gotten the best of the IIconics every chance that they had, so it seems likely that it will be the IIconics that get the upset victory over Asuka & Naomi.

Final Prediction: The IIconics defeat Asuka & Naomi via pinfall when Peyton Royce pins Naomi with a Fisherman's Suplex.

