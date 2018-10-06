×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Super Showdown 2018: Things That Could Happen

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.42K   //    06 Oct 2018, 07:08 IST

Image result for the undertaker vs triple h
How will this rivalry come to an end?

The Super Showdown will take place in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, October 6, 2018. The matches included on the card are Asuka & Naomi vs The IIconics, Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs The Riott Squad, Bobby Lashley & John Cena vs Kevin Owens & Elias, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship, The New Day vs The Bar for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, The Shield vs The Dogs of War in a 6-Man Tag Team match, and Undertaker vs Triple H

Asuka & Naomi vs The IIconics

Image result for asuka and naomi vs the iiconics
SmackDown's women's division will be showcased at the Super Showdown.

Asuka & Naomi have been involved in a feud with the IIconics since after SummerSlam. At first, Naomi had no backup when dealing with the IIconics. Asuka then came to her rescue. WWE then announced that The IIconics would wrestle in their home country of Australia against Asuka & Naomi. Because it seems likely that WWE will be announcing women's tag team titles in the future, it seems likely that WWE would want the IIconics to have some momentum beforehand. Asuka & Naomi have also gotten the best of the IIconics every chance that they had, so it seems likely that it will be the IIconics that get the upset victory over Asuka & Naomi.

Final Prediction: The IIconics defeat Asuka & Naomi via pinfall when Peyton Royce pins Naomi with a Fisherman's Suplex.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Super ShowDown Australia 2018 The Shield New Day The Undertaker Shawn Michaels Leisure Reading
blake sexton
ANALYST
WWE Super Show-Down 2018: In-depth look and match card
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Show-Down: Predictions for every match on the...
RELATED STORY
WWE Super-Showdown: Predicting the quality of every match
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Show-Down: 5 possible shocks
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Show-Down: 10 last-minute predictions
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Show-down: Predicting the result and ranking...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Who Could Make A Shock Return At WWE...
RELATED STORY
3 Big Surprises That Could Happen at WWE Super Showdown
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda's WWE Player Rankings (September 15-21)
RELATED STORY
5 cool moments that could happen at WWE Super Showdown
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us