WWE Super Showdown 2018: Report Card

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 673 // 07 Oct 2018, 08:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Super Showdown was much better than the Greatest Royal Rumble

The Super Showdown took place this past Saturday night. It featured Asuka & Naomi vs The IIconics, Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs The Riott Squad, Bobby Lashley & John Cena vs Kevin Owens & Elias, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship, The New Day vs The Bar for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, The Shield vs The Dogs of War in a 6-Man Tag Team match, and Undertaker vs Triple H.

Smackdown Tag Team Titles: New Day (c) vs The Bar

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods represented New Day on Super Showdown.

Result: The New Day defeated The Bar via pinfall with a backstabber/diving foot stomp combo.

Grade: B

Analysis: This was a pretty good opening match. The crowd in Melbourne seemed to really like Cesaro as he got a huge pop when his entrance music played.

While the match wasn't as good as their match on SmackDown Live earlier this year in August, it was still a good match. Both teams took each other to the limit and looked great each other.

Because the match ended clean, it is not so obvious if there will be a rematch but it would certainly be welcome. After their feud with the Bar ends, they can face the likes of the Usos, the Club, & SAnitY.

Smackdown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch had her first title defense against Charlotte Flair.

Result: Charlotte defeated Becky Lynch via disqualification after Becky Lynch hit Charlotte with her title. The two superstars then got into a brawl that ended with Becky Lynch coming out on top.

Grade: B+

Analysis: This was an excellent matchup. It was better than their match at Hell in a Cell. Both women had a very intense match.

It seemed like Charlotte Flair would actually be able to win the title back. The two women exchanged quick reversals and Becky Lynch looked like the resilient champion that she is.

However, WWE is still trying to make Becky Lynch the heel even though the crowd is behind her. It would've been better for Charlotte to get herself disqualified after getting so frustrated.

1 / 9 NEXT