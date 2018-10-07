×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Super Showdown 2018: Report Card

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
673   //    07 Oct 2018, 08:32 IST

Image result for wwe super showdown
The Super Showdown was much better than the Greatest Royal Rumble

The Super Showdown took place this past Saturday night. It featured Asuka & Naomi vs The IIconics, Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs The Riott Squad, Bobby Lashley & John Cena vs Kevin Owens & Elias, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship, The New Day vs The Bar for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, The Shield vs The Dogs of War in a 6-Man Tag Team match, and Undertaker vs Triple H.

Smackdown Tag Team Titles: New Day (c) vs The Bar

Image result for new day vs the bar super showdown
Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods represented New Day on Super Showdown.

Result: The New Day defeated The Bar via pinfall with a backstabber/diving foot stomp combo.

Grade: B

Analysis: This was a pretty good opening match. The crowd in Melbourne seemed to really like Cesaro as he got a huge pop when his entrance music played.

While the match wasn't as good as their match on SmackDown Live earlier this year in August, it was still a good match. Both teams took each other to the limit and looked great each other.

Because the match ended clean, it is not so obvious if there will be a rematch but it would certainly be welcome. After their feud with the Bar ends, they can face the likes of the Usos, the Club, & SAnitY.


Smackdown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Related image
Becky Lynch had her first title defense against Charlotte Flair.

Result: Charlotte defeated Becky Lynch via disqualification after Becky Lynch hit Charlotte with her title. The two superstars then got into a brawl that ended with Becky Lynch coming out on top.

Grade: B+

Analysis: This was an excellent matchup. It was better than their match at Hell in a Cell. Both women had a very intense match.

It seemed like Charlotte Flair would actually be able to win the title back. The two women exchanged quick reversals and Becky Lynch looked like the resilient champion that she is.

However, WWE is still trying to make Becky Lynch the heel even though the crowd is behind her. It would've been better for Charlotte to get herself disqualified after getting so frustrated.



1 / 9 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Super ShowDown Australia 2018 The Shield New Day The Undertaker Triple H WWE Network WWE Best and Worst WWE Results
blake sexton
ANALYST
WWE Super Showdown 2018: Things That Could Happen
RELATED STORY
WWE Super-Showdown: Predicting the quality of every match
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Show-Down 2018: In-depth look and match card
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown Results, October 6th 2018; latest...
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Show-Down: Predictions for every match on the...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to the WWE Super Show-Down.
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Show-Down: Analysing and grading each match
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Show-down: Predicting the result and ranking...
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Show-Down: 10 last-minute predictions
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Show-Down: 5 possible shocks
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us