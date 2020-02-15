Super ShowDown 2020: 3 reasons to tune into the pay-per-view

Super ShowDown

On Thursday, February 27, 2020, the road to WrestleMania will pass through the glorious kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Super ShowDown will mark the second pay-per-view of the year and will be the first major roadblock on the long and thrilling journey to WrestleMania. As is customary, the show will stream live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view.

As of this writing, 5 matches have been officially announced. The top of the card will feature a blockbuster Universal Championship dream encounter between the champion, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, and the legendary Goldberg. The WWE Championship will be on the line as Brock Lesnar defends his Title against the high-flying Ricochet. Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin will write another chapter in their storied rivalry as they square off in a Steel Cage match.

Also on the card, The New Day will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Miz and John Morrison, aka The Dirt Sheet. A gauntlet match featuring Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Rusev, Erick Rowan and R-Truth will also take place for the Tuwaiq Trophy.

More matches are expected to be added. This event can change the entire landscape of WWE, heading into the grandest stage.

Having said that, let's take a look at 3 reasons why you should watch Super ShowDown.

#3. The card is loaded with beguiling and intriguing match-ups

These two adversaries have no love-lost between them

Brock Lesnar versus Ricochet may not seem like the money-making, arousing dream match that most fans are accustomed to, but this rivalry has a lot to offer.

The One and Only and The Beast are polar opposites, they both took contrasting routes to WWE and have wrestling styles that are completely at odds. Lesnar has worked well with light-weighted stars like Ricochet, hence a breath-taking match with fun spots can be expected.

Unlike the aforementioned match, The Fiend and Goldberg are two sides of the same coin. Two dominating and imposing powerhouses that paralyze their opponents with fear, Golderg and Bray Wyatt are extremely competent and capable athletes. Goldberg may be past his prime, but Wyatt can carry him to a decent affair.

