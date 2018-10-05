×
WWE Super Showdown: 5 Swerves that could happen 

Prakash Chandraker
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
865   //    05 Oct 2018, 20:43 IST

Shield would be facing Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre
Shield would be facing Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre

WWE's Super Showdown is about to commence in a few hours from Melbourne, Australia. The star studded event is packed with ten matches including four title matches and a last time ever clash of the legends, the Undertaker vs HHH.

While the event is assumed to be a glorified live event with most of the matches having a clear probable winner, there is always room for a few swerves down the line. These swerves can help shape the future storylines.

In this article, we would be going through the swerves that could happen at the event.

#5 Riott Squad wins

Ronda Rousey is going to team up with the Bella twins to take on the Riott squad. Given the standings of the Riott Squad and Rousey, the face team is clearly getting the win. But, what if, the Riott Squad pulls off an upset.

With rumors circulating about Nikki Bella facing Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution and a possible heel turn for Nikki Bella at WWE Super Showdown, Nikki needs a reason to turn against Ronda, and a loss can become the catalyst for her move to the villainous side.

1 / 5 NEXT
