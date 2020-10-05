Following tonight's epic main-event match between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Undisputed Era member Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole was attacked by Ridge Holland, the newest addition to WWE's black and gold brand.

After Balor managed to defeat O'Reilly in what was possibly the match of the night, O'Reilly showed respect to the champion and raised Balor's arm in victory.

However, while they were standing inside the ring soaking in the adulation of the NXT Universe, Ridge Holland appeared on the other side of the barricade with an unconscious Adam Cole over his shoulders. Holland dropped Cole over the barricade to the floor at ringside and left without saying a word.

The rest of the UE, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong, rushed down to ringside to check on Cole but by that time, Holland had disappeared. The show then went off the air with Balor and the Undisputed Era tending to Cole.

Who is Adam Cole's attacker, Ridge Holland?

We haven't seen much of Ridge Holland inside an NXT ring, but the former Rugby League player has been billed as a behemoth by the WWE. After signing with WWE in 2018, Holland had a few matches in NXT UK.

Earlier this year in August, Holland took part in a triple-threat match that featured Damian Priest and Oney Lorcan. It was for the chance to be a part of the Ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX, where the winner was crowned the new NXT North American Champion.

The match was won by Priest, who would later win the Ladder match and become champion.