Superstar open to joining AEW three weeks after sudden WWE exit

AEW has signed several former WWE Superstars

Jazzy Gabert says she is “absolutely” open to working for AEW in the future, but she doubts that her in-ring career will last much longer.

The 37-year-old, who worked on NXT UK alongside Jinny throughout 2019, was granted her release from her WWE contract in January 2020 after receiving offers to work on non-wrestling projects, including a reality show in Germany.

Speaking on The Wrestling Inc Daily, the German said she now sees herself working in the wrestling business as a promoter, but she would still be interested in competing if she is contacted by AEW.

"Absolutely. I wanna make a living so of course I would go there. But to be honest, I feel that my in-ring time may be gone. I feel like the younger people should do it and I wanna be a promoter. It's a lot of fun and maybe I can get my ideas forward and how I see the wrestling world."

Although she appeared in NXT UK for most of the last year, many WWE fans will have seen Gabert for the first time when she competed in the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament, where she lost in the first round against Abbey Laith.

Her final televised match for WWE came in October 2019 when she teamed with Jinny in a losing effort against Piper Niven and Rhea Ripley on an episode of NXT UK.

