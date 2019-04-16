Superstar Shake-Up: 5 Reasons why The War Raiders were renamed as The Viking Experience

Why was the popular act from NXT renamed by WWE?

The Superstar Shake-Up is currently underway and the events of tonight could have long term implications over the whole year. One of the things that the WWE Universe is buzzing about is The Viking Experience.

They were known as The War Raiders during their time in NXT and War Machine back when they were a popular act outside WWE. 'Why were they renamed as The Viking Experience for their main roster debut?' is a question that the entire WWE Universe has been currently buzzing about.

I will try and answer the question in this article. The good news is that The Viking Experience picked up a win on their very first night, as they pinned Zack Ryder in their debut outing.

Congratulations to the War Raiders for making such an impact in their very first WWE outing.

#5 The word 'War' is not really sponsor-friendly

WWE is not just the world's largest wrestling promotion anymore. It is a multi-billion dollar, publicly traded company where they have to cater to the tastes of their global audience. And to have the word 'war' in the name at such politically sensitive times could invite massive backlash.

Back when the War Raiders were on NXT, the audience only watched them on the WWE Network and therefore were not bound to as many restrictions as they are right now, during a live global broadcast on multiple networks. Which is why WWE had to tone the 'War Raiders' name down and make it palatable to a worldwide audience. The Viking Experience is a much safer name, even if it is not as cool a name.

Do you guys like the name 'The Viking Experience' at all? Let us know in the comments section below, dear reader.

