Superstar Shake-Up 2019: 5 WWE Superstars That Could Move To Smackdown Live

Who could show up on the blue brand?

The 2019 Superstar Shake-Up is just a few days away, and this is honestly one of the most exciting times of the year for wrestling fans, as the possibility of witnessing your favourite superstars existing on the same brand, the opportunity to behold high stakes dream matches, and shocking drafts are some of the fans favourite fantasies.

Last year, WWE swerved their fanbase when they shifted all of their biggest wrestlers on the blue brand, as legends and new breakout stars made the blue brand a fresh environment for creativity to blossom. This year could we see more of the same or will WWE shift the biggest stars to Raw in an attempt to revive the red brand?

#5 Braun Strowman

A monster on his way up.

Braun Strowman has been a Raw-exclusive superstar ever since he stepped foot in the WWE. As WWE did a fantastic job in making the monster of the Wyatt Family a credible threat on Raw during his initial run as a singles competitor, what followed from there on out could have made Strowman the hottest superstar in wrestling of WWE pulled the trigger.

But everyone knows the story of WWE's inability to get Strowman to the next stage in his career, as many wrestling critics and fans expected the big brute to be the World Champion by now; however, that doesn't seem very likely.

So, WWE needs to step back and reassess their booking methods with Strowman, as it is evident that Strowman has no place on Raw anymore, and if WWE decides to keep him on the flagship show, it will further destroy his career.

Over on Smackdown Live we could see Braun rejuvenate his career, and judging by his brawl with Samoa Joe on the blue brand this week, that old magic that elevated Strowman's career is still there. All WWE needs to do is take him from point A to point B, and point B is a place where he has all the chances of succeeding.

