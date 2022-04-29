×
WATCH: Superstars who almost quit WWE

Both Sasha Banks and The Rock were about to leave the promotion.
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
Modified Apr 29, 2022 12:55 AM IST
WWE is the biggest deal a superstar can grab in pro wrestling. Yet, every now and then, superstars leave Vince McMahon's promotion to try their luck elsewhere for one reason or another.

Fans have witnessed many shocking farewells. Equally, there have been various instances where a name was on the verge of parting ways with the company. Watch the video to learn about five superstars who almost left the promotion.

Click on the video above to watch the full list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

These superstars were a few steps away from bidding farewell to WWE fans

The five names we have chosen for our video above are:

  • Andrade
  • R-Truth
  • Peyton Royce
  • Sasha Banks
  • The Rock

How different would the scenario have been had these superstars left the company? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

Edited by Vishal Kataria
