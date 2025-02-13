Surprise debut, top star to interfere? - 3 finishes to Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown has a stacked card this Friday. Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest will battle in a colossal Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. Naomi will face Chelsea Green in another qualifying match for the Women's Chamber match.

More importantly, former friends will collide in a massive rematch as Tiffany Stratton defends her WWE Women's Title against Nia Jax. Stratton successfully cashed in her Money in The Bank on Jax on the first SmackDown of 2025 to win the title.

Let's delve into three potential finishes to Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship this Friday.

#3. The Tonga Twins debut to help Nia Jax regain the WWE Women's Championship

The Irresistible Force may have lost a friend in Tiffany Stratton, but she can rely on family. The Tonga Twins, Kaoz and Kona, could help Nia Jax regain the WWE Women's Title, forming a female Bloodline.

The twin sisters were spotted at The Performance Center last July, and a surprise WWE debut on SmackDown may not be out of the question. The Anoa'i family already has a strong hold over the men's roster. If Jax could get The Tonga Twins on her side, she could also take over the female locker room.

The shock debut and eventual title win would add a major twist to The Road to WrestleMania, increasing intrigue and unpredictability heading into The Show of Shows.

#2. Tiffany Stratton defeats Nia Jax clean on SmackDown

It may be time for Nia Jax to accept that it's indeed "Tiffy time." Tiffany Stratton recently won the WWE Women's Title, and Triple H reportedly already has her WrestleMania plans in place. Jax could, thus, be a placeholder challenger.

Defeating The Irresistible Force clean on SmackDown will help Stratton build momentum heading into 'Mania. Charlotte Flair is expected to be her challenger. As the babyface, the champion needs to have more credibility.

A massive win over Jax will go a long way in establishing Stratton's credibility and legitimacy as the WWE Women's Champion.

#1. Charlotte Flair interferes to cause a disqualification

The returning Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble and booked her ticket to WrestleMania. The WWE Women's Title seems to be her target, in which case, Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax may not have a definitive winner.

The Queen could interfere in the upcoming title bout on SmackDown to cause a disqualification, ruining the finish and building heel heat. Flair's interference could also create problems with The Irresistible Force, leading to a mini-feud on The Road to WrestleMania.

Therefore, Stratton and Jax should be on the lookout for the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner who could make her impact felt in their bout.

