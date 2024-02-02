Surprise heel turn, feud with massive free agent? - 4 ways Liv Morgan could make it to WWE WrestleMania 40

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble took place this past Saturday live from Tropicana Field. The show featured two massive Royal Rumble Matches, including one featuring 30 incredible female performers.

The Women's Royal Rumble featured debuts, potential call-ups, and returns. Jade Cargill and TNA's Jordynne Grace made their company debuts. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton from NXT competed in the match. Naomi returned to the promotion during the bout, too.

Another major return was Liv Morgan, who entered at number 30. After being the runner-up in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Morgan had a real shot at winning the Rumble this year. Unfortunately, she ended up being second-best again, ultimately failing to win the match. Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match instead.

That big loss has seemingly dashed Liv's hopes to headline WrestleMania 40 in just two months. Still, there are several ways for her to end up on the card in a major role. In this article, we will look at a handful of ways the former champion can make it to The Show Of Shows.

Below are four ways Liv Morgan could make it to WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. She could try and challenge Rhea Ripley to a match

Rhea Ripley at Backlash 2023.

Rhea Ripley is a dominant superstar. She is the Women's World Champion and has held the title since WrestleMania 39. She defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship prior to WWE changing the title's name and design.

Interestingly, Ripley and Morgan have a lot of history together. The two were once tag team partners and top contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. When they failed to capture gold, Rhea turned on Liv and went on to join The Judgment Day.

Given their history, the two clashing in the near future makes sense. While Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match, there's no guarantee she'll challenge Rhea. If she doesn't, Liv could taunt Ripley into giving her a match at WrestleMania for the coveted Women's World Championship.

#3. Liv Morgan could win the Elimination Chamber Match

The Elimination Chamber is the next WWE PLE.

As noted, Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble. Her victory at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble was years in the making, and fans are thrilled to see her succeed. While Bayley claims she will fight Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, many fans witness something different.

There is a belief that Bayley will turn babyface and leave Damage CTRL. From there, she will fight IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania. This means Rhea will need a challenger for her belt, which could be determined at Elimination Chamber Perth.

A Women's Elimination Chamber Match will likely be held at the show. If Liv can enter the match and then win, she can potentially fight whichever champion Bayley doesn't select. This could be how Morgan battles Ripley, but she could just as easily fight The Genius Of The Sky if she's available.

#2. She could turn heel in WWE

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan is one of WWE's most popular stars. Fans love the former Women's Money in the Bank winner. Still, despite being positioned as a top babyface in the promotion, there's no guarantee that she will remain in that role.

Morgan turned babyface several years ago. In late 2022, many thought she may have been turning heel after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship, but she instead just showed a bit of a dark side and an intense edge.

If Morgan wants to get on the WrestleMania 40 card, however, she may need more edge than ever. That could mean turning heel on a top star to earn a big-time grudge match on WWE's biggest show of the year.

#1. Liv could fight Jade Cargill

Expand Tweet

While a match with stars like IYO SKY, Becky Lynch, or Rhea Ripley would guarantee Liv Morgan a top spot at WWE WrestleMania, there is another star she could potentially wrestle. This particular name is somebody brand new to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Jade Cargill jumped from All Elite Wrestling to WWE last year but made her official in-ring debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Morgan and Cargill were two of the final three. In fact, Morgan even eliminated Jade from the match before Bayley knocked Liv out.

Given they already have a reason for tension, Liv and Jade could clash properly at WrestleMania. Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials will want Jade Cargill in a big-time match at the most important show of the year, so Liv being in that position would guarantee her a major slot at The Show Of Shows.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.