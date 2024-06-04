Surprise reaction, caught in 4k & more - 4 signs Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are having an affair following WWE RAW

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw Liv Morgan openly reveal her intentions to pursue Dominik Mysterio to fulfill her promise of taking everything from Rhea Ripley. Much to Mami's dismay, "Dirty" Dom seemingly looked equally involved with Morgan on today's show.

After helping Morgan win the Women's World Championship and retain the title, Dominik's loyalty towards Rhea Ripley is under scrutiny. Although Dominik has maintained his innocence when confronted by The Judgment Day, his latest exchanges with Morgan have hinted that there could be more to it than meets the eye.

Here, we look at four massive signs that indicate Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are having an affair, as seen during and after WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

Trending

#1 Dominik Mysterio's surprising reaction to Liv Morgan's flirtatious moments

The opening segment of WWE RAW saw Liv Morgan brag about taking out Rhea Ripley, winning the Women's World Championship, and sending Becky Lynch into "early retirement." However, Dominik Mysterio walked out to interrupt the champion, and the latter responded by flirting with him.

Interestingly enough, Dominik did not stop Morgan, and Finn Balor had to put an end to the champion's flirtatious advancement. Later in the night, Carlito locked horns with Braun Strowman. The Monster of All Monsters has been targeting The Judgment Day and defeated the heel stable's potential new member on WWE RAW.

After the match, the group tried to attack Strowman, but he was quick to fend off The Judgment Day. However, when he went after Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan inserted herself in between, stopping Strowman in his tracks. This time, Dominik was evidently flirtatious with the Women's World Champion until Finn Balor intervened.

#2 Dominik Mysterio caught smiling on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

After Finn Balor asked Liv Morgan to leave, the latter decided to get one last laugh before exiting. She got behind Dominik and fiddled with his mullet before leaving. But as he was getting away, "Dirty" Dom was caught smiling.

WWE RAW announcer Pat McAfee analyzed the segment later and showed viewers that Dominik Mysterio was indeed smiling during the interaction. It is worth noting that he checked the reaction only after engaging in a conversation with Balor.

#3 Dominik Mysterio missing after the RAW main event featuring The Judgment Day

WWE RAW's main event saw Damian Priest lock horns with Rey Mysterio in a singles match. The World Heavyweight Champion defeated Mysterio following which Drew McIntyre blindsided the former.

The rest of The Judgment Day tried to intervene, but The Scottish Warrior took out JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Carlito before falling victim to a Chokeslam. Priest maneuvered McIntyre through the announce desk and celebrated with his title held high, surrounded by the heel stable.

Interestingly, Dominik did not appear during the post-match segment with The Judgment Day, raising suspicions over his whereabouts.

#4 Dominik Mysterio liked Liv Morgan's controversial post

The Women's World Champion uploaded a picture on Instagram of herself kissing Dominik Mysterio's poster. In the caption, Liv Morgan wrote, "I kissed a boy, and I liked it," and added the hand-over-mouth emoji.

The post immediately garnered fans' interest, especially after she locked lips with "Dirty" Dom on RAW last week. But that's not all; Dominik Mysterio liked the post, adding to the speculations surrounding his alleged secret affair with Morgan.