Surprising name to be the first male WWE Superstar to hit Rhea Ripley on TV? Analysing the chances

The current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is one of the most domineering figures on the WWE roster. Apart from terrorizing the entire female division, The Eradicator has bested several male superstars of the company.

Meanwhile, fans have been speculating about potential names who could finally stand up to Rhea Ripley. One such name who could give The Eradicator the taste of her own medicine is none other than Dominik Mysterio.

As you may know, ex-con Dom and Rhea's on-screen relationship is one of the hottest acts on WWE TV at the moment. However, there have been speculations about WWE breaking up the inseparable duo shortly.

A recent report has revealed that many in the company believe that Dom could work better with his father and The LWO over The Judgement Day, thus, the odds of Dominik's eviction from the faction can't be ruled out. If that does happen, Dom could be the first male superstar to stand up to Ripley on WWE programming.

The creative team could have the current Women's World Champion betray Dominik, leading to him turning babyface. The NXT North American Champion could then side with his father, Rey Mysterio, to feud with The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley opens up about Dominik Mysterio

Current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently shared her honest opinion on Dominik Mysterio. The Eradicator of The Judgement Day praised Dom for his character work while giving him his due credit.

In an exclusive chat with TV Insider, she said:

"A lot of times we go out there and do things we feel like doing. Yes, WWE is scripted to a certain point, but a lot of time we are improvising. Some of the things Dom says literally make me laugh so hard. People don’t give him enough credit. He has come so far in the last couple of years and grown so much, not only as a human but as a performer. It has been really fun to watch."

While things have been going pretty smoothly in the Dom-Rhea relationship until now, it may turn south shortly. Will that happen? Only time will tell.

