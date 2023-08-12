Surprising name to be the one to finally defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship? Exploring the possibility 

Gunther has been on a roll since winning the Intercontinental Championship on June 10, 2022, making easy work of any challenge put in front of him. The Ring General has held the title for over 400 days and is closing in on Honky Tonk Man's historic 453-day reign. However, the Imperium leader could lose his title to a former champion shortly.

The superstar in question here is none other than Chad Gable. As you may know, Master Gable became the #1 contender for Gunther's title by defeating Ricochet, Matt Riddle, and Tommaso Ciampa in a Fatal Four-Way Match on Monday's RAW.

With The Alpha Academy member being next in line to challenge The Ring General, the odds of him being the one to finally end Gunther's dominant reign can't be ruled out.

Gable has proved himself time and again inside the WWE ring. The 37-year-old is one of the most talented stars on the main roster. Given his caliber, plus his recent work in the ring, it wouldn't be surprising if WWE awards him with a title run.

Master Gable winning the coveted title would not only catapult his career to new levels but also establish him as a legit star on the red brand.

Gunther may lose his title soon to move on to better things

While Gunther seems invincible as the Intercontinental Champion, there have been rumors of him losing his title soon, only to move on to better things. Many believe that The Ring General could be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns.

The Imperium leader recently shared his thoughts on a high-profile match against The Tribal Chief. In an interview with Inside the Ropes, he said:

"If the opportunity is there, obviously, because that’s the big money match for everybody is to be with Roman Reigns right now, and deservedly so. I think he is on a never before seen run, setting records and everything, so who would not want to be in the ring with him? Just from my own perspective, I don’t think he is on the radar right now because he is doing his thing."

While Cody Rhodes is currently the favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns, WWE may throw a curveball at us by having Gunther do the unthinkable. Will that happen? Only time will tell.

Do you want The Ring General to dethrone Roman Reigns? Also, should Chad Gable become the new IC Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

