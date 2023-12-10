Surprising names to dethrone the current Tag Team Champions on WWE RAW to win their first main roster title? Exploring the possibility 

WWE RAW could have a huge surprise in store for fans as Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, the current Women's Tag Team Champions, could drop their titles to a surprising team.

The tandem in question is none other than Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions locked horns with Natalya and Tegan Nox in a tag team encounter last week on WWE RAW.

While The Queen of Harts and The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard showed heart to go toe-to-toe with their rivals, they succumbed to a loss in the end. Following the match, an irate Chelsea Green, who was on commentary, voiced her displeasure by getting on the apron. However, she was knocked off by Katana Chance.

Given how things unfolded, it wouldn't be surprising if WWE books the current Women's Tag Team Champions to defend their title against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

If so, the odds of the Women's Tag Team Championship changing hands can't be ruled out. Given how underwhelming Green and Piper's reign has been, WWE could crown a fresh pair of faces as the new champions on Monday night.

This potential angle could see the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions win their first main roster title. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are a talented duo and could play a key role in making the Tag Titles relevant again.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance had no idea they were getting drafted to WWE RAW

The talented duo of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were drafted to WWE RAW on the second night of the draft back in May 2023. However, the former NXT stars had no idea about their main roster call-up.

Speaking on an earlier edition of the Busted Open podcast, Chance said:

"We were actually pretty sure that it wasn't happening. Not only did we not know, but we thought that we weren't [getting drafted at all]. Especially when the 'NXT' Women's Tag Champs got called up, we thought that was the team they were taking. That's it. And at 10:30 at the watch party, we thought it was over. Then they said our names."

