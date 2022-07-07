Surprising update on the WWE status of Sasha Banks and Naomi - Reports 

Sasha Banks and Naomi have reportedly been removed from WWE's internal roster in the last 24 hours, according to a report by PWinsder.

The former Women's Tag Team Champions have been headline news since they opted to walk out of an episode of Monday Night RAW back in May. While there have been reports that Banks has been released, these are yet to be confirmed.

Banks and Naomi have been active on social media since their exit, but neither woman has addressed their standing within the company. Meanwhile, PWinsider's latest report does appear to confirm that there could be a change in their status in the near future.

"While there has been no official indication they have been released, PWInsider.com can confirm that both Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from WWE's Internal roster over the last 24 hours," via PWinsider.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral And here we are.



PWInsider reports Sasha Banks and Naomi have officially been removed from the WWE internal roster. And here we are. PWInsider reports Sasha Banks and Naomi have officially been removed from the WWE internal roster. https://t.co/gtrZ3kePfN

Sasha Banks has been spotted sporting a new look since her WWE exit

While Sasha Banks hasn't been seen or mentioned on programming since her suspension was announced back in May, the former women's champion is still making headlines.

Banks has been spotted several times publicly and appears to have changed up her previous look. Her once-iconic blue hair is now gone, and Banks has reverted to a hairdo similar to her days in NXT.

It's unclear if this hints that her days as The Boss have ended or if she will change her hair upon a potential return to WWE in the coming months.

Naomi hasn't been as active on social media, but it's believed that given her links to the company, she is expected to make her return in some form or another.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far