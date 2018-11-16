3 superstars who might interfere at Survivor Series 2018

Balakrishna FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 801 // 16 Nov 2018, 19:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

One of the most popular pro wrestlers in the world today - "The Man" Becky Lynch

The 33rd edition of WWE Survivor Series PPV is just around the corner and is set to be headlined by a dream encounter between Daniel Bryan vs Brock Lesnar (or the Men's Survivor Series match). The match card has undergone drastic changes during the eleventh hour owing to an unfortunate injury to Becky Lynch

Smackdown Women's champion and 'The Man" Becky Lynch was deemed unfit to compete in her Survivor Series match against Ronda Rousey after she suffered a severe concussion along with a broken face during the invasion angle on Monday night RAW.

Becky Lynch, on the most recent episode of Smackdown Live chose Charlotte Flair as her replacement to compete against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. The champion vs champion clash between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey was the most anticipated and the best-built match for the Survivor Series PPV. Fans across the world were highly disappointed when the match was cancelled.

Becky Lynch's immense popularity and impeccable character work since turning heel have turned her into one of the major players in WWE. At this stage, rumours have been going around that she may face Ronda Rousey instead of Charlotte at the grandest stage of them all - Wrestlemania 35.

Daniel Bryan's shocking heel turn changed the dynamic of the champion vs champion match at the Survivor Series PPV. Daniel Bryan ended the record-breaking title reign of the Phenomenal One AJ Styles on the latest episode of Smackdown Live before Survivor Series and became the new WWE champion.

The match ended when Bryan low-blowed Styles in the middle of the ring and then hit his finisher - the running knee to pin the Phenomenal one. Daniel Bryan's refreshing heel antics have ensured that the WWE universe is going to witness a dream match at Survivor Series, as Daniel Bryan will now be facing the Beast Incarnate - Brock Lesnar at the Survivor Series PPV this Sunday.

Many major superstars do not have a scheduled match at the PPV, so they might look to make their presence felt by interfering in their current rival's cross-brand match. For instance, AJ Styles currently is not scheduled for any match at the PPV, so he might make a surprise appearance at Survivors Series to seek retribution against Daniel Bryan during the match.

Here are 3 superstars who might interfere during the main show

#3 Randy Orton

Randy Orton

WWE's resident Apex predator - Randy Orton was surprisingly left off the match card of Survivor series this year. He is not scheduled to appear at the show officially. But it won't be a surprise if Randy Orton decides to gatecrash Survivor Series this Sunday to attack his current foe.

Orton has been attacking Rey Mysterio after his matches on Smackdown Live since the Crown Jewel PPV. Rey Mysterio is a member of Smackdown live team for the 5 on 5 traditional Survivor Series match at the PPV. So Orton may be lurking in the shadows to viciously attack Rey Mysterio come this Sunday.

1 / 3 NEXT