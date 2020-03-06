Suspended WWE Superstar wants to face The Undertaker before he retires

He's back!

The Undertaker is back for WrestleMania season. While he skipped his appearance at Grandest Stage of Them All last year, he's set to face a dream opponent in AJ Styles at The Show of Shows.

The rumors were seemingly confirmed when he had a confrontation with The Phenomenal One at Super ShowDown 2020, choke-slamming him and pinning him. The two are set to clash in a dream match-up and while The Undertaker never seems to retire, one still has to wonder how long he has left.

One Superstar who wants to face him is Samoa Joe, who is currently serving a 30-day suspension for violating the WWE Wellness Policy. Joe told SportBible of his desire to face The Phenom:

"Absolutely. You know, I think the things that especially now that I appreciate about 'Taker's work are much more on display now than they probably ever have been. And yeah, I would be down to get down with 'Taker, whether it would be now or whenever in the future."

This would be a great match to see but an unlikely one since WWE never tends to utilize Joe as a top star unless he's feuding with (and losing to) a Champion. However, it's WWE and you can never say never. Given that The Undertaker seemingly never wants to retire, a match with Joe could be a possibility.