Sylvain Grenier speaks for the first time after re-signing with WWE

Sylvain Grenier

Former 4-time WWE tag team champion Sylvain Grenier recently re-signed with WWE as a backstage producer. Grenier was one-half of the tag-team La Resistance where he won the tag team titles with Rene Dupree and later on three occasions with Rob Conway.

The Canadian Superstar spoke to a WWE correspondent for the first time since coming back to the company where he answered what kind of role he will be having with WWE and which current Superstar is his favorite.

Grenier answers the questions

First off, the interviewer asked Sylvain Grenier how he felt coming back to the WWE and the Canadian Superstar replied that it's "nerve-racking" yet exciting at the same time and he is very pleased. He added that he will be helping new and young Superstars and veterans as well and will be looking forward to it.

When asked if he has any favorite Superstar, in particular, Grenier replied that he sees a lot of potential in Buddy Murphy.

Well, there's so many great, great future talent and I love the NXT...see a lot of SmackDown guys. That Buddy Murphy's got very great potential. There's so many but, we'll see. I love the tag team division. I think they did great. We have a lot of characters...different persona. I'm excited about that. I was a couple of time World Tag Team Champion. So, maybe I can put a little input.

When asked if there is a chance he might ever return for in-ring competition, Grenier jokingly replied that even though his boots are dusty, there is still a possibility.