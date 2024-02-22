Sylvester Stallone to join forces with 38-year-old WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the chances

WrestleMania 40 is just a month or so away and the excitement is palpable. Several major superstars will be performing in the ring, and several more will be in attendance. One of the stars in attendance could be none other than Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone. In fact, he may do more than just watch from the sidelines, and could even join forces with one particular 38-year-old WWE star.

The 38-year-old star in question is none other than the two-time Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has a big money match against The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows. A match in which he hopes to finish his story and take everything away from Reigns, including but not limited to the Undisputed Universal Championship.

However, Rhodes will be up against a wall at WrestleMania 40, especially considering Reigns isn't the only one he has to deal with. After all, The Head of the Table will be backed by Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and his Hollywood megastar cousin, The Rock. Fortunately for Rhodes, this is where Sylvester Stallone would come in. Assuming the reports are accurate, WWE is planning to collaborate with Stallone and bring him back to the scene of the world-famous Rocky movies. So, why not have him team up with Rhodes?

It would be quite the scene, especially considering Rhodes already has Seth Rollins in his corner. Assuming Rollins will be butting heads with Sikoa, and Jimmy will be occupied due to a potential match against his brother Jey, The People's Champ will be the only problem. That's where Stallone will prove to be an asset, leading to a Hollywood clash for the ages.

Sylvester Stallone and The Rock is sure to be a major WrestleMania 40 talking point

Assuming Sylvester Stallone is at WrestleMania 40, it will surely be a major box-office draw. Stallone is a Hollywood megastar just like The Rock, and having them clash, even if not physically, would definitely get the WWE Universe excited. This is especially true given how prominent the sports entertainment giant is moving now, particularly in the business world.

The People's Champ is now officially a member of TKO Group's board and the moves the company has made since he joined have been nothing short of incredible.

In particular, they have been looking to book blockbuster matches, as seen with their initial plan of having The Rock face off against his cousin, Roman Reigns. However, the fans' voices were heard and now Cody Rhodes is faced with the daunting task of facing not just Reigns but a "heel" Rock as well.

Taking all of this into account, having Sylvester Stallone at The Showcase of the Immortals makes perfect sense. But, this is all just speculation, and there is no telling what will happen. The WWE Universe will just have to wait and see what the company has in store for them.

