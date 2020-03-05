Tag Team Gauntlet match announced for this week's WWE SmackDown

Friday Night SmackDown

This Sunday at WWE Elimination Chamber, The Miz & John Morrison will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in an Elimination Chamber match against five other teams - The Usos, The New Day, Heavy Machinery, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler, and Lucha House Party.

But before that, all six teams, Miz & Morrison included will do battle this Friday on SmackDown in a Tag Team Gauntlet match for the chance to enter last in the Elimination Chamber match.

This Friday on #SmackDown, 6️⃣ blue brand teams will battle for the right to enter the #EliminationChamber LAST in a Tag Team #GauntletMatch! https://t.co/cGKb6xSjqr — WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2020

WWE Elimination Chamber final entrance on the line

It was announced on last week's episode of the Blue show that The Miz & John Morrison will have to defend their tag team titles against the aforementioned teams in an Elimination Chamber match. Miz & Morrison won the titles from The New Day at Super ShowDown that was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Now, WWE has announced that a Gauntlet match will decide who will be the final entrant in the Elimination Chamber match. This was what the company's official site stated -

The WWE Universe will get a preview of the impending chaos of Sunday’s SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match, as six blue brand teams will battle for the right to enter the Elimination Chamber last in a Tag Team Gauntlet Match on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Miz & John Morrison have had little time to celebrate their newly-earned SmackDown Tag Team Titles, as the championship grind continues with the WWE Elimination Chamber sneak peek against The New Day, The Usos, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.