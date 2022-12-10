TakeOver events to return, international television deal - 4 things that could change when NXT UK becomes WWE NXT Europe

WWE has undergone a lot of changes in 2022 and this looks set to continue in the years ahead. After decades of running the titanic wrestling juggernaut, Vince McMahon retired from his role as Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan rose to power in his place.

Triple H has enacted numerous changes, but one controversial decision was the closure of the NXT UK brand. While many were initially disappointed, it was later revealed that the company believed the pandemic, among other things, slowed NXT UK's momentum down and relaunching under a new name with renewed focus would be more beneficial than attempting to regain momentum on a weekly program.

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes of NXT UK will become NXT Europe. The new brand has been announced as arriving in 2023, but Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and other WWE officials have remained relatively tight-lipped on their plans.

When NXT Europe does arrive, many are curious about what similarities and differences it will have with the discontinued NXT UK. While the British brand was quite good in many respects, there are a few key things that could change and evolve when NXT Europe launches in 2023.

Below are four things that could change when NXT UK becomes WWE NXT Europe.

#4. NXT Europe could air live

Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels



Excited for Getting ready for a big night for #WWENXT Excited for #NXTWarGames TONIGHT on @PeacockTV and want to thank the men and women (in front of and behind the camera) before what will be a great night!! #WeAreNXT Getting ready for a big night for #WWENXT…Excited for #NXTWarGames TONIGHT on @PeacockTV and want to thank the men and women (in front of and behind the camera) before what will be a great night!! #WeAreNXT https://t.co/lEquB6vD65

WWE has three major brands. Monday Night RAW, NXT, and Friday Night SmackDown are the biggest shows in pro wrestling and each episode has the luxury of airing live each week. The atmosphere is exciting and allows for shows to have a feeling that anything can happen.

NXT UK didn't have the luxury of running live. The program was taped, often times a month or two in advance, meaning major angles and matches shown to the audience at home are already known by a portion of the audience who chose to check out social media.

There's a chance that NXT Europe will follow in RAW, SmackDown, and NXT's footprints and air their weekly television show live. While the cost would be considerable, the exciting atmosphere could help the brand feel important immediately out of the gate.

#3. NXT TakeOver events could return

Wrestling Should Be Fun @WSBFun



12th January 2019



debuts at NXT Takeover: Blackpool.



Two years later and he remains unbeaten in singles matches on NXT. 🗓 ON THIS DAY 🗓12th January 2019 @WalterAUT debuts at NXT Takeover: Blackpool.Two years later and he remains unbeaten in singles matches on NXT. 🗓 ON THIS DAY 🗓12th January 2019@WalterAUT debuts at NXT Takeover: Blackpool.Two years later and he remains unbeaten in singles matches on NXT. https://t.co/58hUS9IFpL

For many fans, NXT TakeOver events were wrestling perfection. The shows typically lasted for just two-to-two-and-a-half hours in length and usually featured about five matches on the card. The program never overstayed its welcome.

What NXT TakeOver shows did do was provide incredible wrestling, fantastic atmospheres, and often times, major surprises, debuts, and returns. In short, NXT TakeOver shows were destination viewing.

Unfortunately, TakeOver events are a thing of the past. NXT UK stopped running them once the pandemic hit and never resumed prior to being shut down, while NXT dropped the TakeOver moniker as Triple H lost power in WWE. There's a chance that NXT Europe will bring the TakeOver name back, and just as importantly, the exciting feeling the shows had.

#2. It may be treated as an equal counterpart to the other WWE brands

Monday Night RAW is a top brand

An issue that has plagued WWE since the brand extension first began in 2002 is that inevitably a brand or multiple brands become secondary. For a long time, many believed that SmackDown was the "B-show". Many argue that over the past three years, RAW has become the "B-show' instead.

Still, regardless of which show had the most focus, there was never any doubt that Vince McMahon's full attention was on RAW and SmackDown. That often left other brands like 205 Live, ECW, NXT UK, and even NXT lagging behind. These shows were often treated as unimportant and certainly as lesser.

When NXT Europe launches in 2022, there's a chance WWE will truly push it as a top-tier mainstream brand. NXT Europe being placed on a similar pecking order to RAW and SmackDown feels unlikely, but it's not impossible. At the very least, the new brand could be treated as an equal to NXT in America.

#1. NXT Europe could have a television deal in the United States

Triple H producing NXT

Each week, WWE airs three live programs on prime-time television in the United States. Monday Night RAW begins at 8 PM EST on the USA Network and runs for three hours. NXT airs on Tuesday from 8 PM to 10 PM, and it also airs on the USA Network. Lastly, Friday Night SmackDown is shown on FOX from 8 PM to 10 PM each week.

Brands such as 205 Live and NXT UK were never put on television in the United States. 205 Live streamed on platforms such as Hulu, Peacock, and the WWE Network. NXT UK did as well, along with having a handful of television deals in Europe.

There's a chance that WWE will secure a television deal for NXT Europe in the United States when the brand launches sometime next year. Various television networks are in need of programming, and both pro wrestling and live sports programming typically do better than most other shows.

NXT Europe could potentially find a niche in the United States, and if it does, it could even do occasional tours in the country. Having somebody like William Regal who has mainstream notoriety in the United States as General Manager could work if the program airs in the United States.

