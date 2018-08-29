Taking a Look at the best segments on SmackDown Live, 28th August, 2018

Soumyadip Mukherjee FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 371 // 29 Aug 2018, 11:40 IST

WWE SmackDown Live comes to Toronto and we are geared up for another episode that would lead us to a period of excitement, anticipation and storyline building creating the platform for the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay per view. With three weeks remaining, WWE has managed to already announce most of the match card.

However, there is still work to be done. Keeping in mind the premise, we take a look at some of the best segments in this week's episode of SmackDown live.

#1 Andrade Cien Almas vs. Daniel Bryan

Andrade Cien Almas might be one of the top heels given the right push

Andrade Cien Almas is proving to be one of the best in-ring workers on the current SmackDown roster. Although his lack of might skills might be managed by Zelina Vega, he is without a doubt, one of the best in-ring workers the company has to offer.

Given the right push, he might prove himself to be one of the top heels in the company. The episode of SmackDown live was witness to Almas coming out and challenging Daniel Bryan to a match in a segment where Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella came out to address the WWE universe regarding their match against the Miz and Maryse at Hell in a Cell. Paige came out to make the match and it ended in a disqualification owing to an interference by the Miz and Maryse.

Opinion

While the segment was to highlight the Miz vs. Daniel Bryan feud, it worked in Almas' favor displaying his array of offensive maneuvers. Although the segment worked perfectly well in displaying the Miz getting into Daniel Bryan's head, it shows the promise that Almas brings to the table.

