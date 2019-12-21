Tama Tonga takes a shot at former WWE Superstar following big AEW botch

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

The Good Bad Guy

The latest episode of All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite ended with the Dark Order running roughshod over the Elite and SoCal Uncensored. Led by Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, the creepers of the Dark Order laid out two of the top teams in AEW, along with Christopher Daniels, Kenny Omega, Cody and Dustin Rhodes.

It was a pretty one-sided beatdown, and a brutal one at that. The segment even ended with Evil Uno drawing blood from the mouth of one of the Bucks.

However, there was one point during final moments of Dynamite that left fans and detractors of the promotion with a rather hilarious scene. It involved Dustin Rhodes and one of the creepers who, seemingly, was able to tear apart the Natural without even touching him.

It's a clip that's made its way throughout the wrestling world, even reaching New Japan Pro Wrestling's Bullet Club, Tama Tonga specifically.

Tama Tonga targets the Real1

Tama Tonga and Enzo Amore, now going by the name nZo, have been involved in a pretty harsh Twitter feud for a while now. Recently, nZo called out Tonga while enjoying a holiday snowfall, claiming that Tonga wouldn't be able to fill his father's shoes. The former Cruiserweight Champion even called him a poor man's Roman Reigns.

Tonga responded in a pretty humorous way, refusing to get worked up over the situation. No, instead, he took a different route.

Tonga posted a short clip of the Creeper "brutally" missing Dustin Rhodes, saying:

Good God.... AEW you need to fire @real1 right now.

For now, nZo has yet to respond to the jab, but he'll surely post another classic promo on social media in no time.