Wrestling legend gives his honest opinion of Bobby Lashley [Exclusive]

Tatanka has given his opinion of Bobby Lashley, praising the star for his recent performances as well as winning the WWE Championship.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Lee Walker, the former WWE Superstar had nothing but positive words for the current WWE Champion. Tatanka felt Lashley had the look of a real champion, along with being "absolutely solid" in terms of his physique.

Here's what Tatanka had to say about his former tag team partner, Bobby Lashley, winning the WWE Championship:

"Fantastic! I’m happy for you Bobby Lashley. I speak to Bobby a lot, what a tremendous athlete," said Tatanka. "Not only MMA, not only a shoot guy that you would believe can take your head off, but when you run into him he’s truly like this wall. No give. Absolutely solid."

"I mean, look how he looks! When you look at him coming down the ramp that day, coming down with MVP, it’s like, wow," added Tatanka. "He looks like a champ! And he can go. So, Bobby Lashley, it’s great to be in that position. It’s just great timing for him right now. Great timing for him to be champion, so it’s just tremendous. Hats off to him!”

Tatanka teamed up with Bobby Lashley in October 2006 on an episode of SmackDown, facing the pairing of William Regal and David Taylor. Upon losing the match, Tatanka turned heel and attacked both the referee and Lashley. He requested his release from WWE shortly after.

Bobby Lashley is set to defend the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

Business isn’t always handled in the ring. You gotta know who you’re up against. @The305MVP and I did our scouting and now we know. #WrestleManiaBacklash: It’s on! 👊🏾#WWERaw @WWE pic.twitter.com/pT5My2qr1x — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 27, 2021

Bobby Lashley retained his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, in a move many saw as upset. Lashley will now defend his title against both McIntyre and Braun Strowman at WrestleMania Backlash.

Originally announced as a singles contest between Lashley and McIntyre, Strowman was inserted into the match after defeating the Scotsman on Monday Night RAW, turning the title bout into a triple threat.

Who will walk away from WrestleMania Backlash as the WWE Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.