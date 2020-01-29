Taya Valkyrie explains why she was at the 2020 Royal Rumble

The longest-reigning Impact Knockouts Champion was in Houston this past weekend.

After appearing at the 2020 Royal Rumble, Impact Knockout Taya Valkyrie caused a little bit of a stir by tweeting that she was in Houston for the annual event. Since she's currently a member of Impact Wrestling, it created a lot of questions and controversy as to why she was attending the PPV. The tweet below caused people to speculate about the future.

Well if you've followed wrestling outside of the WWE over the past five years, then you know that Valkyrie is married to former Impact Champion and current WWE star John Morrison. She tweeted on Monday that she was merely supporting her main man while also watching him wrestle for his new employer.

Hey guys last night I went and supported my husband John. It was the first time I’ve ever seen him in a WWE ring live. So stop reading into it or making assumptions. Love,

Kira — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) January 27, 2020

Husbands and wives should support each other and professional wrestling couples are no different. Valkyrie and Morrison both wrestled as featured performers in Lucha Underground during its four seasons. They worked together throughout the independent scene and AAA while also both winning major championships during their time with Impact Wrestling.

The main stir that Valkyrie's presence caused was that she was still a part of Impact Wrestling but was at a WWE event. She also recently dropped her title to Jordynne Grace at the latest TV tapings. That, combined with an expiring contract and a husband that now works for the WWE had people speculating as to her next move. Where will she end up next and when will it happen?