Taz on AEW Dark | Running The Game

The Human Suplex Machine made an impression!

For anyone familiar with the phrases, "Here comes the pain!" and, "The hardest part of the ring," this Tuesday night was absolutely monumental - as the legendary Taz returned to commentary LIVE for AEW on their YouTube-exclusive show Dark - and he was well and truly back where he belongs and completely running the game!

The Human Suplex Machine turned Human Podcast Machine, turned Human Broadcast Machine, Taz, would join one of the best young commentators in the world today - and possibly the only masked announcer (don't quote me on that) around right now in Excalibur, in a place the ECW legend is all too familiar with - Philadelphia.

Taz would commentate on three matches, but he'd made his impression long before he opened his mouth - emerging to a rapturous ovation from the AEW faithful that was so loud, the only complaint anyone might have would be struggling to hear the man from Red Hook, Brooklyn's awesome new theme tune.

Tomorrow night @OfficialTAZ joins @ShutUpExcalibur to call #AEW Dark. Here is an Exclusive look at TAZ making his way to the desk.



While the entrance can be jotted down and disregarded to the nostalgia of seeing a legend of the game, there was so much more than that ensuring that Taz's commentary managed to add to the in-ring action, rather than detract from it - with an immensely successful broadcast career adding a new dimension to an upper-echelon commentator in what was his first foray back behind the announce desk in over half a decade.

Well, he did not miss a beat. From humbly complimenting Excalibur to begin the show, and delivering every sentence like a clothesline rather than a punchline, the Human Suplex Machine would gel perfectly with his tag team partner for the week behind the desk, narrating three "Dark" matches with his unique brand of extreme legitimacy. Taz obviously knows the wrestling industry like the back of his hand, having LIVED it - but the knowledge of the promotion and each talent the broadcaster brought to the table was truly impressive.

Not only did Taz explain the technicality of what we were watching, sitting the viewers under The Learning Tree and telling us why, for instance, height is an advantage in a lock-up, but also providing some seasoning to the flavoursome characters onscreen - couple with this knowing exactly which cadence to use when and adding in his unique vernacular and you have a very special brand of commentary accompanying some immense in-ring action.

Perhaps more importantly, though, most notable in the "main event" of AEW Dark the ECW legend sounded like he was having a blast being right back where he cut his teeth in broadcasting, proclaiming after a quadruple northern lights suplex:

"I'm jealous! Excalibur, I'm jealous. That was BEAUTIFUL!"

Dark matches are an important part of wrestling, but the internet has arguably ruined "hose show" matches with wrestling fans seeking out footage of EVERYTHING that happens at any event. Well, AEW seem to have completely changed the game via Dark, transforming these matches into essentially a second show, and adding Taz to a guest spot of commentary this week was nothing short of a stroke of genius.

You can watch AEW Dark Episode 3 in its entirety below.

This week's episode features Joey Janela vs Brandon Cutler, Nyla Rose vs Leva Bates, and Eight-Man Tag Team action in the Young Bucks, Cody and Dustin vs Private Party and Strong Hearts.

