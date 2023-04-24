"Team up with Bray Wyatt" - Released WWE Superstar is open to a return to align with The Wyatt Family and Alexa Bliss 

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen in WWE for several months, and Alexa Bliss has been missing since January. The two stars were expected to be working on a storyline together before their recent hiatus, and it appears that Eva Marie would be happy to join their side.

The former WWE Superstar recently spoke on PWMania, where she revealed that she would be open to returning with a darker persona to join Wyatt and pick up her feud with Alexa Bliss.

"I mean, I could come back with dark hair. I could have a “dark era” come back with dark hair, team up with Bray Wyatt, you know, do a little something there. I mean, I’m thinking to me, that’d be kind of dope. And then also, I mean my last in 2021 I did have a little you know, issue with Alexa Bliss. So if I come back have dark hair and you know, we can we can run it back a little bit." via PWmania.

Eva Marie has been acting and concentrating on her own brand since being released from WWE back in 2021 but recently revealed that she is in contact with the company and would be open to a return.

Bray Wyatt could be part of the upcoming WWE Draft

WWE's Draft will begin this week on SmackDown, and the company has already released a list of 96 Superstars who are eligible. The list doesn't include either Bray Wyatt or Alexa Bliss, but many fans have pointed out that both stars could be surprise additions to the Draft on SmackDown or RAW.

Since Wyatt and Bliss are currently on hiatus, they wouldn't be expected to be part of the Draft, but they could be surprise returns and drafted onto the same brand once again.

