Tegan Nox injury: How many times has she torn her ACL?

Wrestling is a dangerous profession, as Tegan Nox can readily testify. The superstar has suffered multiple injuries over her career, starting before she could even properly start in the company.

Over the years, Tegan Nox has suffered tears in her ACL and suffered other horrifying injuries that have kept her out of action for a long time. She has suffered three torn ACL injuries during her time in WWE. For the uninitiated, an ACL injury is one of the worst injuries a sports person may go through.

It is a tear or sprain of the anterior cruciate ligament. The ACL helps to keep the thigh bone connected to the shinbone. It's unfortunately a common sports injury.

A history of Tegan Nox's injuries in WWE

Tegan Nox signed with WWE in April 2017 and was going to be a part of the Mae Young Classic. Unfortunately, it was reported that thanks to tearing the ACL in her right leg before the tournament could begin, she had to be replaced.

She returned to the company and competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament. It was supposed to be her triumphant return but ended in tragedy. During her match against Rhea Ripley, she suffered multiple injuries.

She tore her MCL, ACL, lateral collateral ligament, meniscus, and patella dislocation. The injuries were serious and kept her out of action for a year.

Unfortunately for Tegan Nox, this was not the last of her injuries. She made her in-ring return in June 2019. She wrestled in NXT UK and NXT and had an incredible feud with Dakota Kai.

In September 2020, WWE wrote Tegan Nox off television once again. Candice LeRae attacked her backstage, writing her off NXT TV. WWE later confirmed that she had suffered yet another torn ACL.

#NXT's #TeganNox will undergoing an MRI to assess the full damage to her knee. The speculation is that she tore her ACL. Nox was written off TV this week when she was attacked by #CandiceLeRae on #WWENXT



Get well soon @TeganNoxWWE_ pic.twitter.com/ALihk5LJvU — Good Ol' JM (@GoodOl_JM) September 25, 2020

This time, she would spend ten months off NXT television before returning on July 6, 2021, at NXT's The Great American Bash event.

What did Tegan Nox do when she returned to in-ring action on NXT?

Upon returning to action at The Great American Bash event, Tegan Nox wasted no time. She picked up her feud with Candice LeRae that had cost her and Indi Hartwell their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

LeRae and Hartwell were facing Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, but the distraction by Nox proved sufficient for the tag team champions to lose their titles.

Edited by Rohit Mishra