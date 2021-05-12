"Tell me you're not going out in that"- Jerry Lawler's reaction to former WWE star's gimmick revealed [Exclusive]

Erik Watts recently spoke about his run in WWE, including his experience working with Vince McMahon. Watts also revealed Jerry Lawler's reaction after the latter saw him in his Tekno Team 2000 attire.

The son of the legendary Bill Watts, Erik Watts is a former WWE and WCW star. He also won the PWI Rookie of the Year award in 1992.

Erik Watts was recently a guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. Watts, who was a part of Tekno Team 2000 during his run in WWE, revealed the backstage story of how Jerry Lawler reacted after seeing him and his partner getting ready for their first match on TV.

Watts said that there were already snickers backstage about their attire when Lawler walked in. Erik Watts revealed Lawler's reaction after seeing them. The former WWE star said that Lawler made just one comment and left the room:

"The jackets zipped from top-down, they wanted a new look but it flared down like a bell," Watts stated. "They wanted us to do face paint but they didn't ask anyone to come and do the face paint for us. So we're sitting there and putting the face paint on and you could hear the snickers, people aren't ready for this, what is going on? Jerry 'The King' Lawler did not help at all because he walked in and he looks at me and goes, 'Watts, tell me you're not going out in that.' Then I go, 'But...but, sir,' and he walks out Jerry 'The King' Lawler style."

Erik Watts on his relationship with Vince McMahon during his WWE run

The former WWE and WCW star was asked about his work experience in the mid-90s.

Unlike some former WWE stars from that era, Erik Watts had nothing but praise for Vince McMahon. Watts said that while he could not speak for others, he had been treated exceptionally well:

"I don't care what people say about Vince [McMahon], all I can say is about how he treated me, and he treated me like aces," Watts said. "So I only have good things to say about how treated me."

Erik Watts left WWE in 1996. Following his release, he returned to WCW in 1998 as a singles competitor. Watts also had a run in TNA Wrestling between 2002 and 2005.

