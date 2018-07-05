Ten Controversial Summerslam Rumors That WWE Fans Need To Know About

What does WWE have planned for Summerslam this year?

It might not be as big as the annual showcase of the immortals in April, but Summerslam still holds a very special place in the hearts of wrestling fans. Not only is it one of the big four pay per views that WWE is known for putting so much time and effort into, it is also a place where some very special moments in the company's history can take place.

With that being said and another edition of the biggest party of the summer approaching, here are ten rumors that The WWE Universe need to know about Summerslam. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us which rumored match you are most looking forward to as well!

#10 Authors of Pain Winning The Tag Team Titles

The Authors of Pain might be your next tag team champions at Summerslam!

WWE's tag team division has been lacking lately, and while WWE is trying to change all that by introducing The B team into the picture for some added flavor, it doesn't really seem to be working. In fact, it seems to just be turning the Tag team division into more of a joke then what it already is.

Fortunately for The WWE Universe, current rumors point to that changing at Summerslam, which is hopefully a sign that the company will put more faith into the division again. Whether that actually works or not remains to be seen, but it seems like WWE does have a pretty intriguing plan in place for The Woken Warriors at Summerslam.

According to Mike Johnson from PW Insider, The B Team is just a placeholder for The Woken Warriors eventual match against The Authors of Pain at Summerslam. Interestingly enough, he also speculates that The Authors of Pain will actually be the ones to finally beat Wyatt and Hardy for The Tag team titles.