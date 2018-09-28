Ten Reasons Monday Night Raw Has Low Television Ratings And How To Fix It

The Shield seems to have a monopoly on the main event scene right now.

Pro wrestling isn’t what it used to be and while there are still glitters of hope sprinkled into every episode of Raw, it still doesn’t seem like the show is running on all cylinders.

Furthermore, it almost seems like the once star-studded program reek of monotony, 50/50 booking and other things that hurt the overall overall quality

With that being said and WWE using failing to keep fans interested in the Fall months of the year, here are ten things Monday Night Raw is doing wrong and how to fix each problem.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us how you would try to fix these problems if you were doing the booking for Monday Night Raw

Problem: Too much fillers

Bayley and Sasha Banks is the kind of filler that really turns fans off from Monday Night Raw.

For every blockbuster match that takes place on each week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, there are always two or three filler matches right behind it.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with filler in small doses and within reason, but when it starts to take up a majority of the three-hour show’s airtime, it starts to become more difficult to defend.

Think about it for a second! What is Raw really doing besides The Shield versus Braun Strowman angle and Baron Corbin's run as General Manager?

Sure you could argue the women's title and maybe even IC title feuds, but there is nothing beyond that to pat out the card of the three-hour show.

Solution: More personal feuds

Nia Jax versus Alexa Bliss is the level of personal all WWE needs to aspire to.

With storylines like Finn Balor and Bayley teaming up for the mixed match challenge and Lashley continuing to tread water in the undercard, it’s impossible to see Raw as anything other than a show full of filler. Maybe if Raw went back to a two-hour show things would be better, but one would think that would be taking the easy way out.

In the end, WWE needs to get more personal and dig deep to find ways to blend reality and fiction.

It iss what has already worked for so many of the feuds this year and would work wonders if it was implemented more on Raw. It might even be enough to help get ratings back to where they were.

