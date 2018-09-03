10 Things WWE Must Do At Hell In A Cell 2018

Who's ready for The Hell in a Cell pay per view?

Hell in a Cell is less then a month away and while WWE has already done a great job building up to the blockbuster event, all of that can be undone if the company doesn't make the right decisions at the pay per view. In fact, if WWE doesn't play its cards right, it could kill any momentum the company had going for it, which is dangerous going into the fall months.

Of course WWE could always surprise fans at the upcoming pay per view and give them a show worthy of watching , but it doesn't exactly feel like they are going in that direction. Furthermore, it seems like their main focus is on Roman Reigns and The Shield reunion, which is causing other talents to get overlooked in the process of it all.

With that being said and Hell in a Cell being one of the more extreme pay per views of the year, here are ten things WWE must do at the event in order to make it a success. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what you believe will make Hell in a Cell a success.

#10 Finn Balor must become the demon again.

Finn Balor needs to become The Demon King again!

WWE and Baron Corbin have done a great job of taking the piss out of Finn Balor's character over the last couple of week and that is something that absolutely can not continue at Hell in a Cell. Of course maybe that's what WWE wants, especially since it makes it easier to lose faith in him as a top talent, but WWE needs to at least keep it interesting.

With that being said, Finn Balor needs to reappear as The Demon and take out Corbin in one fell swoop. Not only will that allow Balor to look like a threat again after taking two straight loses the night after Summerslam and a week later, it also sets up a third pay per view rematch between the two as well.

In the end, at least that gives The WWE Universe a chance to get behind Finn Balor again and maybe it will be the start of a groundswell that catapults him into the main event picture one day soon.

