Ten Controversial Things WWE Must Do At The TLC Pay Per View

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 986 // 01 Dec 2018, 11:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What will WWE have in store for fans when TLC comes around?

What will unfold at the upcoming TLC pay per view?

The question is a very interesting one, especially with what has transpired on WWE television over the past couple of weeks, and it will surely help tip the company's hand on what exactly it plans to do going forward.

In fact, with the Road to WrestleMania only months away, TLC will serve as a launching point for its booking decisions in the future.

As if all that wasn't interesting and intense enough, WWE still has to deal with several of their top superstars being out, a corroding tag team division and some of the weakest storytelling they have had in months, which is only going to make TLC that much important. If nothing else it could be critical in getting fans ready for WrestleMania season.

With that being said and one with of the most extreme pay per views of the year almost upon, what does WWE need to do in order to make this pay per view a success? Furthermore, what do they need to do in order to make sure that fans have a good feeling when the pay per view concludes?

While its impossible to say what exactly will do the trick, here are ten things WWE must do at TLC in order to ensure its success. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also be sure to tell us which match you are most looking forward to watching and why when TLC rolls around.

#10 Have Bobby Roode and Chad Gable win the tag team titles

WWE needs to put The tag teams title on Chad Gable and Bobby Roode!

As much as it hurts to give up on AOP so early in their tag team run, its obvious that they aren't going to be taken seriously and are only going to suffer more and more as their reign continues. With how much the fans are behind Gable and Roode as a team right now, it makes sense to put the titles on them.

Not only does this allow WWE to get AOP out of this joke fodder role that they have set up for them, but it also sets the stage to break up Gable and Roode later on. Maybe it won't happen all at once and it will take time to develop, but watching Roode and Gable slowly split is a lot more enjoyable than watching toilet humor with AOP.

1 / 10 NEXT