Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 title changes and storylines that will happen in WWE by the end of the year

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.01K   //    06 Sep 2018, 09:33 IST

The Shield,
What does the future hold for The Shield?

Will WWE end the year on the right foot?

While the company already has a plethora of momentum after reuniting The Shield, turning Bruan Strowman heel and making the undercard as tantalizing as ever, it could all be undone if WWE isn't willing to finish of the year strong. In fact, if WWE isn't careful with the decisions it makes in the next couple months, all of their hard work will be out the window.

Not only would that ruin what is likely the last chance WWE has to prove that Reigns is a top guy material, it would also be the second failed Shield reunion in WWE history, which is not a good sign of future success In the end, its up to WWE to capitalize on all the success they have been having lately, but how should they go about it?

With that being said and the end of the year approaching closer and closer by the day, here are five title changes and five storyliens that must happen by the end of the year. The reason for this is that these ten things in total will give WWE arguably the best momentum possible heading into WrestleMania season, which would play dividends for the company.

In the end, here are the five storylines and five title changes that must happen before the end of the year. As always let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also be sure to tell if there is anything you think we missed along the way.

Title change: Becky Lynch wins The Women's title

Becky Lynch,
Will Becky Lynch be your new Smackdown Live Women's champion?

Let's be honest here. WWE has absolutely struck gold with Becky Lynch's heel turn and the best way to capitalize on that is to have her finally win the title from Charlotte. Of course that doesn't mean it needs to happen right away, or even at Hell in a Cell, but eventually, WWE needs to give Straight fire a run with the title and see what she does with it.

In the end, there is too much momentum to not capitalize on here and WWE would be stupid not to give the belt to Lynch for awhile. At least that way WWE can give her the heel title run she should have had before and also gives her a chance to help establish other talents when the title comes to do so.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns AJ Styles
Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
John Cena is the reason i started watching WWE in the first place and now i can't seem to stop.
20 Unexpected things that might happen in WWE by the end...
RELATED STORY
3 things that will happen when The Shield returns next...
RELATED STORY
10 "Emotional Storylines" For Kevin Owens When He Returns...
RELATED STORY
20 WWE Rivalries that are destined to happen before 2018...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution 2018: 3 things that should happen on Raw
RELATED STORY
5 essential changes needed for WWE Raw and SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
11 WWE Rumors That Should Come True
RELATED STORY
5 Current Monday Night Raw storylines that WWE need to...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars that are the future of the WWE and 5 that...
RELATED STORY
5 things that should not happen in Brock Lesnar's return...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us