Tension between two Judgment Day members without Mami? 4 possible finishes for their eight-man tag team match on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air later today on the USA Network. This will be the final episode of the hit weekly series ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth, the company's next big premium live event, which will be held in a stadium in Australia.

WWE RAW should be a lively show this week. The event is being held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. According to WrestleTix on X, over 10,000 fans will be in attendance. As of their last update, only one ticket remained available.

A handful of matches and segments have been announced for the show, but arguably the most interesting is an eight-man tag team match. All of The Judgment Day's male members will come together to battle The Awesome Truth and DIY, two tag teams they've been having issues with in recent weeks.

This bout should be particularly entertaining thanks to the quality performers involved and the ongoing rivalry between DIY and the reigning champions. This article will take a look at a handful of ways the bout could conclude, a few of which may lead to future matches.

Below are four finishes for The Judgment Day vs. DIY and Awesome Truth on WWE RAW.

#4. DIY could successfully pin the champions again

Expand Tweet

DIY is a popular tag team comprised of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The pair came into WWE together on NXT after spending years on the indie scene. They became a hit and went on to win the coveted NXT Tag Team Titles before breaking up and feuding with each other.

Johnny and Tommaso reunited on WWE's main roster last year and have been steadily building momentum ever since. The pair recently even had a title match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest, but in the end, DIY were unsuccessful.

All it will take is a big win for DIY to get back into the hunt, however. There's a chance Ciampa may hit the Willow's Bell or Project Ciampa on Finn Balor to win. Alternatively, Johnny Wrestling may hit Priest with One Final Beat. Regardless, if they pin the champions, they may earn a future title opportunity.

#3. The Judgment Day could dominate and win via pinfall

The Judgment Day

DIY and The Awesome Truth are both quality teams. All four men have held tag team gold in WWE in some fashion. The four stars also seem to be enjoying each other as of late. Despite that fact, DIY and Awesome Truth still won't have the chemistry that The Judgment Day does.

Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio have been united in WWE since 2022. JD McDonagh has only been hanging around the group for the better part of a year, but he goes way back with Balor. The stable know each other well and can use that to their benefit.

As a result of their chemistry and history, The Judgment Day may dominate on Monday Night RAW. The four may systematically decimate the competition, ultimately ending in Damian Priest getting the pinfall victory over the fallen opposition.

#2. R-Truth could shockingly pin Damian Priest on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

The tale of R-Truth over the past few months has been a compelling one. The former United States Champion returned to WWE programming at Survivor Series: WarGames after missing a significant period of time due to an injury. Since his comeback, he has often been seen with The Judgment Day.

While his antics are often seen as hilarious, even at times to members of the stable, Truth has ultimately made enemies out of the group. They have beaten him down on more than one occasion. Still, Monday could see the tides turn in that regard.

With the odds now even, R-Truth could be the one with his hand raised in the end. Truth could even shock the world by rolling up Damian Priest, arguably the most dominant member of the group not named Rhea Ripley. Who knows, this could even lead to him and Priest battling over the Money in the Bank briefcase.

#1. Damian Priest and Finn Balor's past issues could come to a head with Rhea Ripley not involved

Finn Balor and Damian Priest

While The Judgment Day certainly has a lot of experience as a group and plenty of history together in WWE, that doesn't mean everything has been peachy keen among the members of the faction. At times, there has been serious animosity between the members of the group that nearly exploded.

Perhaps the two who were most often at each other's throats were Finn Balor and Damian Priest. In fact, it was often Rhea Ripley and her presence that kept them in line when things were seemingly close to coming to blows.

Lately, Rhea has been distant from the group and more focused on her own stories. If this means she won't be ringside for the bout, old tension could flare up again, leading to Finn and Priest exploding. From there, they'd be sitting ducks for the two teams they will be fighting. Mami's absence could cause a major loss.