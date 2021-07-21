"That would be the last thing I would do" - WWE veteran reveals a big flaw in Rhea Ripley and Charlotte's match

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley closed the RAW after Money in the Bank with a high-profile main event, and as expected, there were some massive developments in the women's title picture.

Nikki A.S.H. cashed in the MITB contract to win the RAW Women's Championship after Charlotte retained the title against Ripley.

While Charlotte and Ripley had a hard-hitting match that ended in a DQ, former WWE head writer Vince Russo highlighted a significant flaw in the contest during the latest episode of Legion of RAW.

Ripley's injured leg has been one of the main aspects of her ongoing story with Charlotte, and Russo found it surprising that the Australian superstar still attempted the Figure Four leg lock.

The popular submission move is known to hurt even the wrestler who initiates it, and Russo felt having Ripley go for the Figure Four leg lock went against the story.

Russo added that backstage agents and performers needed better communication before matches as selling an injured body part is an essential part of in-ring storytelling.

"The whole idea for two weeks has been the leg," Russo said, "The leg! That's been the whole story. So, it's bad enough that she is not selling the leg, but Chris, with a bum leg, you put somebody in a Figure Four? But see again, that's the agent! Somebody in that conversation with Charlotte and Rhea Ripley and the agent and whoever is there, somebody has to say, wait a minute, wasn't she working my leg for the past two weeks.

"Why would I put her in a Figure Four because I would take most of the impact on my bum leg? That would be the last thing I would do. Somebody's got to bring that up, bro!"

How are you on television if you can't sell that leg?: Vince Russo on Rhea Ripley's storyline injury

Russo continued by noting how most wrestlers don't show the effects of a storyline injury or sell the wrong body part. The former WWE writer found it hard to see mistakes at such a high level and was brutally honest in his assessment of Rhea Ripley.

Russo admitted that he is a fan of the former NXT Champion, but he couldn't understand why she wasn't selling her injured leg enough.

"Either they are not selling, or they are selling the wrong body part 90% of the time. In the earlier segment, Charlotte takes out the leg again; in the earlier segment, remember Ripley selling the leg. Here she comes down the ramp, big leg gimmick, walking perfectly," Russo said.

"How did you make it to this level if you can't get that simple detail down? Bro, she worked your leg thirty minutes ago; you were selling the leg. Now you're doing the big stomp. Like, how are you on television if you can't sell that leg?"

The RAW Women's division will continue to garner a majority of the spotlight moving forward with Nikki A.S.H. as the new champion and the possibility of Becky Lynch's return looming large.

