"That match will not be in Saudi" - Bobby Lashley reveals the real reason why WWE rematch with Brock Lesnar will not happen The Middle East

Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley in the Middle East at WWE Crown Jewel this past weekend, which extended a shocking statistic for The All-Mighty.

Lashley has been a part of every WWE event in Saudi Arabia since their debut in 2018, but the former Champion is yet to win a match.

As part of a recent appearance on The Bump, Lashley opened up about his losing streak in Saudi Arabia and made it clear that the rematch against Lesnar would not be happening there.

"There's something about Saudi that I need to stay away so I think if me and Brock have that trilogy match it will not be in Saudi unfortunately. All the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia I am sorry but that match will not be in Saudi," said Lashley. [1:02:12 - 1:04:48]

Lashley has lost a Gauntlet match, an Elimination Chamber match, and bouts against Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Goldberg in the Middle East, as well as his recent loss against Brock Lesnar.

Will Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar face off in WWE once again?

Lashley's latest loss in Saudi Arabia allowed him and Lesnar to go level on one win each. This means that wrestling rules dictate that the two men should meet again for a rubber match to decide the overall victor.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the third match, with rumors suggesting it should have happened at the canceled Day 1 event, which was originally scheduled to take place in January.

Now it appears that it could happen at WrestleMania instead since Lashley has been very clear about the fact that it won't be happening at the return Saudi Arabia even in May 2023.

Do you think Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will happen at WrestleMania 39? Have your say in the comments section below...

