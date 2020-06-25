"That will be the last thought they have." - Arn Anderson reveals details on working with Cody Rhodes on AEW

Arn Anderson is sending a message to anyone who will enter a ring with Cody Rhodes on AEW.

Jake Hager better watch his back at the moment, as Arn Anderson will be with Cody Rhodes at ringside.

Jake Hager better watch out

Arn Anderson is known for being one of the top wrestlers to have ever entered a ring. Anderson is both a wrestling legend for his time as part of the Four Horsemen, his tag team with Tully Blanchard in WWE, and his other roles both inside and outside the ring. Currently, Arn Anderson is working backstage with AEW after he was released from his backstage role in WWE. In AEW, Arn Anderson has been working as the player-coach for Cody Rhodes and has accompanied and mentored him during his matches.

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is one of the top Superstars in AEW, and in that situation, Arn Anderson has been the one guiding him. With that being the case, on his podcast, ARN, Anderson opened up about who came up with the ideas for his current character.

Arn Anderson on his character in AEW

Arn Anderson revealed that one of the funniest things about his new character when working with Cody Rhodes was that he has never been the one to wear a sweater vest, and this is the first time in his career that he is wearing the vest.

Anderson revealed that AEW founder Tony Khan was the one who came up with the idea for his sweater based on Mike Ditka's looks. Arn Anderson went on to reveal that there have even been fans saying that he looks like a banker on Twitter. He went on to send out a threat saying that if anyone entered the ring with Cody Rhodes on AEW thinking that about him, then that would be the last thing that they thought, implying he would hit them with a Spinebuster.

"My new boss. And I had never worn one beforehand. He had a vision for this character, with Cody being one of the top guys in that company and to be his coach is a prominent position. Mike Ditka is what came to Tony Khan's mind, that look, that similar look, while I didn't want to rip off Mike Ditka completely and wear everything he wore. We came up with this, and I'm happy to say it's no issue. One of the guys that wrote in on the Twitter account for the show, who follows us and supports us — or maybe he does not support us, maybe he was just zinging me — he said, 'My God, Arn looks like a banker.' Well good, I hope everyone who crawls in the ring with Cody, that's what they think, that I'm an old beat-up banker. That will be the last thought they have."

Even Jake Hager has taken shots at Arn about the sweater vests.

I am enforcing you to stop wearing those damn vests pic.twitter.com/RtJMZUfulx — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) June 14, 2020

Given what Arn Anderson said on the podcast, Jake Hager might be in trouble when he faces Cody Rhodes at AEW Fyter Fest.