Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The 7 Most Bizarre Pieces Of WWE Merchandise

Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.73K   //    26 Aug 2018, 20:10 IST

Enter caption

Whenever you go to a wrestling show, there's bound to be merchandise. T-shirts, belts, posters, wristbands, figures, if you want it, they've got it! But what about those weird pieces of merchandise that didn't exactly fly off the shelves. Today we count down 10 of the WEIRDEST pieces of WWE merch ever sold.

6. APA's Always Pounding A** T-Shirt

Image result for apa pounding ass
Come for the food, stay for the a**-pounding.

The APA was a truly dominant tag-team in the Attitude Era. They're hard-knocks, beer swigging demeanor won over many crowds, who wanted to be tough guys, drinking beer and smoking cigars, just like Farooq and Bradshaw.

And how do you show you're a tough-guy? Probably not by buying this shirt.

It's hard to imagine even the most die-hard APA fan wearing this at a house show, or even worse, in public. I don't know how no-one in the creative-team spoke up and said it was a bad idea. I much would have preferred just APA: Bar and Grill.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
CM Punk Stone Cold Steve Austin
Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
10 WWE Superstars with the most merchandise right now...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns overtakes John Cena as the top...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Merchandise movers of all time in the WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena replaced as the top merchandise...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who sell the most merchandise for WWE
RELATED STORY
The 10 most popular WWE superstars, according to Google...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Female Superstars With the Most Matches of All Time
RELATED STORY
7 Reasons why WWE should bring back King of the Ring.
RELATED STORY
WWE Summerslam: 5 Superstars with the most wins in...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Deadliest WWE Finishing Moves of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us