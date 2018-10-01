The 17 highest rated WWE superstars, according to fans

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 391 // 01 Oct 2018, 20:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Where do they fall?

WWE has hundreds of superstars on its roster. Out of this bloated number, which ones are the cream of the crop? Debates will rage endlessly, but there is a good way to find credible answers to this question.

Cagematch.net is a long-running site where fans from all over the world can rate wrestlers, events, and matches. With thousands of users, each rating is a consistent cross-section of fan opinion.

Of the hundreds of active wrestlers listed on the WWE roster, only 17 have ratings above 9.0 on Cagematch. This is a list of those 17.

#17 Samoa Joe (9.07)

It's little wonder why Samoa Joe is so highly praised. Few would dispute that he's currently the best promo man in the company. He's bulletproof to WWE's bad writing and can make even the worst material interesting. Could anyone else have made reading from a storybook one of the best segments of the year?

While he's not the wrestler he once was, Samoa Joe is also still an intense in-ring competitor. He still has surprising agility for a man of his size and beats his opponents into submission with such an intense scowl on his face that he makes his matches feel as authentic as his promos.

Samoa Joe has not only succeeded, but done so with excess any time the company has put a spotlight on him. His upcoming match with AJ Styles at Super Showdown this Saturday should be one of the best matches the company puts on in October.

1 / 16 NEXT