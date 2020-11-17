The 3 most iconic WWE entrance themes of all time

Fans constantly talk about what turns a professional wrestler into a WWE Superstar. They discuss features like their height, weight, agility, finishing moves and other aspects.

All these things are essential to become a Superstar, but a special ingredient that the majority of the people overlook is the entrance theme.

Entrance themes are the first thing the audience listens to as the Superstar enters the arena. Therefore, it is extremely important that the theme is selected in such a way that it hypes up the audience and in a subtle way, also tells us a little bit about the character walking to the ring.

Over the years, WWE has created some of the best sports entertainers to have ever lived. The common thing between all of them is that they had some of the most entertaining and electrifying entrance themes.

In this article, read about the three most iconic WWE entrance themes of all time. Do you agree? Sound off your opinions about this list in the comment section.

#3 WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - Electrifying

The Rock

There's nobody in the history of professional wrestling who has entertained and ruled the business like "The Great One".

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most successful Superstars of all time. The Rock debuted in WWF in 1996 as Rocky Maivia, but his babyface character was rejected by the audience.

After the failure of Rocky Maivia, Dwayne Johnson returned as The Rock with a new entrance theme.

His new theme song blended perfectly with his new attitude. Whenever it was played in an arena, the fans knew they were in for an electrifying treat.

WWE has enhanced the song over the years to make it sound more polished.

#2 WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin - I Won't Do What You Tell Me

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

No Superstar influenced WWE like Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake was the biggest draw of WWE in the Attitude Era.

He joined WWE after being fired from WCW. Stone Cold was an ass-kicking, beer-chugging, anti-authoritarian Superstar, who started a rivalry with the company's CEO, Vince McMahon.

For a character like Stone Cold, it was essential to have an entrance theme that sent chills down the opponent's spine. That is exactly what Jim Johnston created.

The theme created a sense of impending chaos and destruction. The sound of the shattering glass, followed by Stone Cold's walk to the ring to deliver stunners left, right and center, created an exciting and energetic environment.

The reaction of the fans to this song can not be ignored, and that is why this is in the No. 2 spot.

#1 WWE legend The Undertaker - Rest In Peace

The Undertaker

The Undertaker has ruled the hearts of millions of fans for more than a quarter century. He received mainstream attention with a supernatural gimmick which presented him as "The Deadman".

As he was portrayed as a larger-than-life supernatural character, it was essential he had a theme song that was able to convey that message. That's exactly what WWE's Jim Johnston created.

The Undertaker's theme song comprising the tunes of church organs, electric guitars and lightning, combined with his smoggy, bone chilling entrance, created an unsettling atmosphere. It sent chills down the spine of the opponent, as well as the audience.

This theme song is one of the most iconic and remarkable songs ever created. people who do not even follow WWE have heard it at one point or another.