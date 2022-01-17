The 37-second squash: Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio's only WWE match as a tag team

On this day in 2003, Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio teamed up to score a huge victory over Big Show and A-Train on WWE SmackDown.

By early 2003, Brock Lesnar had become the biggest babyface in all of WWE. The Beast Incarnate lost the WWE Title to Big Show at Survivor Series 2002, courtesy of Paul Heyman's betrayal. Lesnar was determined to win the 2003 Royal Rumble match to bag another opportunity at the top title.

Mere days before the mega event, Lesnar formed an unusual alliance with fan-favorite Rey Mysterio in tag team action against Big Show and A-Train. The match took place on the January 16, 2003 episode of SmackDown (taped on January 12, 2003).

Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio squashed the behemoths in less than 40 seconds

The WWE Universe was expecting a hard-hitting brawl that night. Little did they know that Big Show and A-Train were no match for the collective might of Lesnar and Mysterio. Seconds into the match, Lesnar delivered a thunderous F5 to A-Train, followed by which he evaded a Chokeslam from Big Show.

Lesnar threw the Big Show out of the ring with ease, and Mysterio hit A-Train with a 619 to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. This was enough for a pin, with Lesnar and Mysterio winning the match in 37 seconds! You can check out the entirety of the match on WWE's official YouTube channel.

Three days later, Lesnar won the 2003 Royal Rumble match by last eliminating The Undertaker. Lesnar would go on to kick off a heated feud with WWE Champion, Kurt Angle. The duo met in the main event of WrestleMania XIX, where Lesnar defeated Angle to win his second WWE Title.

WrestleMania XIX kicked off with Rey Mysterio challenging Matt Hardy for the Cruiserweight title. Unfortunately, the high-flyer failed to win the belt at Safeco Field that night. Big Show and A-Train teamed up once again on that night to take on The Undertaker in a Handicap match. Despite heavy odds, The Phenom won the contest and extended his WrestleMania winning streak to 11-0.

Were you a fan back in 2003, when this explosive tag team match took place? Do share your fondest memories of Brock Lesnar from the Ruthless Aggression Era!

Edited by Alan John